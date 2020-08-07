The Howell Family Singers will perform in concert at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Koshkonong Assembly of God Church, to be followed by a church dinner.
The Howell Family is a southern gospel singing group in its third decade, with performances consisting of three-part harmony and selected solos. Members include brothers Daniel and David Howell, David's daughter Chloe and son Dawson, and Daniel's son Matthew. Their message in songs are “A Crucified Lord,” “A Risen Savior” and “A Soon Coming King.”
“Please join us and be blessed,” the church invites.
For more information, visit howellfamilymusic.com.
