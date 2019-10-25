It has now been more than 15 years since my oldest daughter, Johanna, left home to attend a Christian liberal-arts college. Not long after she left, she took a class for those interested in ministry.
One section of the class focused on writing prayers. Her professor explained their primary concern when it came to writing prayers was to never forget the people who would hear their prayers. He explained if you want to motivate and encourage worshippers you must consider how they will respond.
Most of the prayers Johanna was exposed to as she was growing up were not written. Despite that, my daughter discovered she enjoyed written prayers. However, she was frustrated with her professor.
She called to discuss her frustration and said, “Dad, aren’t our prayers supposed to be directed to God, not other people?”
She was right of course. I understand what the professor was thinking. As someone who regularly speaks and writes I strive to be very aware of my audience. Any good communicator knows that you must never forget who you are speaking to if you are going to successfully connect. ‘
I also know that public prayer is… well, public.
After talking with my daughter, I looked up the definition of the word “prayer” in the dictionary I had used when I was in college. Webster defines prayer as, “a humble or sincere request made to God.”
My intention in today’s column is not to throw stones at my daughter’s professor. I am confident he was a gifted instructor. However, he appears to have forgotten the most basic fact about prayer. Prayer is talking to God, not others. His mistake still amazes me and illustrates our tendency to sometimes focus on the wrong things.
In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus taught his followers how to pray by giving them what is commonly called “The Lord’s Prayer.”
He began the most famous prayer ever prayed with these words: “Our Father who is in heaven, Hallowed be Your name.” (Matthew 6:9, NASB) It is no accident that Jesus started his prayer by focusing on God. In fact, by definition, if prayer is not directed to God, it is not prayer at all.
We all tend to forget the most elementary things. Sometimes we need to go back to the basics to get things right. It is not wrong to study the prayers of the Bible or to read books about prayer. However, in the final analysis prayer is talking to God and if we get that wrong, no matter how much we know about prayer, we are not really praying.
(0) comments
