Editor’s note: This is the third in a five-part series on “Being Love.” Watch this page each Friday as the series continues.
This week I want to focus on the next segment in the scriptures of 1 Corinthians, chapter 14, verses 4-8.
I think that this section really points to the necessity of selflessness and is perhaps the most difficult aspect for humans to grasp. It is especially difficult to try and sum up such a deep segment in a short snippet of writing, but space is limited, so we will endeavor to do so.
Everything in our modern society revolves around self. My rights, my needs, getting my props and so on and so forth.
In truth, this is at core of the philosophy of humanism, because in the end, the rejection of a moral and just God leaves us “humans” holding the reins. If humans are inherently flawed and selfish by nature, it only stands to reason that eventually any goodness based in human strength or effort is only as strong as one’s self will and is destined for entropy and eventually failure.
It is not within human nature to eternally deny self. So again, our ability to love with a selfless love and every characteristic surrounding it has to come from God, for He is truly the only one who can love without condition and without failing. Let’s take a look at the next section of scripture:
“Love is kind and thoughtful, and is not jealous or envious; love does not brag and is not proud or arrogant. It is not rude; it is not self-seeking, it is not provoked [nor overly sensitive and easily angered]; it does not take into account a wrong endured.”
To put things in a condensed version, to love with the love of God, is to reject the need for reciprocation, recognition, reimbursement and justification. Love, real love that is of the godly persuasion, is given and lived for the sake of love itself and for the one being loved.
What a major departure from the worldly and modern definition of what love is.
The definition of love from today’s cultural perspective is about what makes us individually “feel” good, happy and complete. Yet the truth about what love is and does has nothing to do with self or self-gratification. The modern secular ideology of love is in fact very self-centric and only exists when certain conditions are met.
In the end, that definition of love leaves us lacking and wanting, and in the end, gives us a loophole to escape the would-be requirements of being and acting the way real love should towards another in favor of self.
You see, love is most satisfying, not when it costs us nothing or is centered on ourselves, but when it requires sacrifice of us. When it highlights and honors another and does not push us to the front of the crowd.
It is most intense when there is mercy and kindness instead of judgment and when there is forgiveness instead of harbored anger that leads to bitterness. All of which, are by default against human nature and self indulgence, but also by default the very nature of God Himself.
I want to end today’s segment with one of my favorite quotes from Charles Spurgeon. It perhaps sums up better than all of my attempts to demonstrate the joy that selflessness gives to the one bestowing godly and unconditional love:
“Love must express itself in deeds, as our old proverb says, ‘Actions speak more loudly than words.’ Love delights, too, in sacrifices. She rejoices in self-denials and the more costly the sacrifice, the better is love pleased to make it. She will not offer that which costs her nothing — she loves to endure pain, losses and crosses — and thus she expresses herself best.”
