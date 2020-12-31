Deuteronomy 30:19 This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.
Odd, as we approach another new year, to realize that God repeatedly provides opportunities for adult members of society to choose life and blessings for themselves, as well as for the sake of children who must rely on our advocacy.
Tragically, we too often become self-absorbed, thinking that our interests trump the needs of others when God demands that we defend those who are silently marked for death. “Open thy mouth for the dumb in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction.” (Proverbs 31:8)
Anticipating a new year, I wonder how we did during the one that just ended. We need to look no farther than our recent and repeated endorsement for the plague of abortion in the national election only a couple months ago. While currently fretting over a pandemic primarily affecting adults, we have no qualms reelecting the same old demonic faction that has promoted and celebrated the murder of babies in defiance to God's word, “Choose life, so that you and your children may live!”
At this most vital juncture in American history, we have once again chosen death over life by making absolutely no effort to repent for the 60,000,000 infants slaughtered since 1973. Consequently, God is not finished with us yet and will refuse to relent from judgment in 2021!
Akin to us, ancient Israel did not receive God's correction by the word of the prophets either. “Now go and write down these words. Write them in a book. They will stand until the end of time as a witness that these people are stubborn rebels who refuse to pay attention to the LORD’s instructions. They tell the seers, 'Stop seeing visions!' They tell the prophets, 'Don’t tell us what is right. Tell us nice things. Tell us lies. Forget all this gloom. Get off your narrow path. Stop telling us about your Holy One of Israel.’” (Isaiah 30:8-11)
But God's dire warning remains, “This is the reply of the Holy One of Israel: 'Because you despise what I tell you and trust instead in oppression and lies, calamity will come upon you suddenly — like a bulging wall that bursts and falls. In an instant it will collapse and come crashing down. You will be smashed like pottery — shattered so completely that there won’t be a piece big enough to carry coals from a fireplace or a little water from the well.’” (Isaiah 30:12-14)
Our world changed on Sept. 11, 2001, when we suffered our nation's greatest peacetime tragedy since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. As a result, we have progressively slipped deeper each new year into a bottomless quagmire of foreign war.
In 2008-2009, our financial markets suffered the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. Teetering on the jagged edge of another monetary crisis, we are trillions and trillions of dollars in debt to China, our most dangerous global adversary.
In 2020, the country endured the deadliest year of disease in our existence, according to the CDC.
Presently, God's firm hand of correction weighs heavily on us and will not be removed this year, next year, or for as many years as it takes for us to appreciate the absolute necessity for righteousness resulting from a sincere resolution to repent.
