Needmore Church of God near Dora invites the community to attend its Fall Fest from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
“We are excited to invite families to join us for this special free event,” said Pastor Betty Stanley. “Our events team has planned a wide variety of games and activities, including a chili supper and the highlight of the games, ‘punkin chunkin.’”
“I’m not real sure how that works,” Stanley said, “but it seems to be a sling-shot-type apparatus by which one can hoist a pumpkin a distance based on his or her strength.”
There will be a bake-walk, face painting, horseshoes, bean-bag toss and numerous other games planned for the entire family. Drawings will be held for various prizes; among them, family movie night baskets, Walmart gift cards and pizza gift cards.
Treats of popcorn, snow cones and lemonade will be available throughout the event. The chili supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
A sing-along around the campfire will close out the evening.
“We have tried to plan an event that focuses on families,” Stanley said. “We encourage everyone to come out and join us for this afternoon and evening of festival fun as we welcome the fall season.”
Needmore Church is located about 3 miles north of Hodgson Water Mill on Highway 181 south of Dora. For more information, call 417-284-3366 or check the Needmore Church Facebook page.
