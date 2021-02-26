For the last couple of months, I have been studying on the fruit of the Spirit. As I was reading through the scriptures, I came across a truth that resonated even deeper in my spirit concerning the truth of the nature of God.
God is good all of the time.
Christians say this religiously without so much as a forethought, but my question is, if God is good to all people, all of the time, why then are so many that call themselves Christians not good to all people, all of the time as well?
For many Christians, being godly has been reduced to a set of moral principles and codes that reflect more of an emphasis on things “not to do” rather than on things that Christians should and must do.
These are the things God is most concerned with in our lives: that we don’t use someone’s sin or their status as a sinner as an excuse to treat them without kindness, gentleness, patience or any other fruit of the Spirit. Like God Himself, other people’s conditions should not change our identity or the content of our character and behavior.
Consider the following scripture.
Matthew 5:43-45 (NKJV): “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”
The previous scripture are the words of Jesus Christ, Himself. Not only is Jesus teaching behaviors that we as believers are to follow, He is in fact showing the very nature of God, Himself, even to those who hate Him.
If we, then, being the body of Christ — His mouth, His eyes and His hands — are not willing to be led by the head, what good are we to the purposes of the Kingdom of God?
Consider the story of Jonah, who was sent to Ninevah by God so that the citizens would repent. Jonah did not want to go to Ninevah, not because he was simply being rebellious towards God, but because of a much deeper issue.
Jonah knew the goodness of God, and He knew that if he went to Ninevah and took the word of repentance to the king of Assyria, they would repent, and God would bless and prosper them! Jonah didn’t think that Ninevah deserved God’s goodness, mercy and grace!
As believers, more importantly as the sons and daughters of God, it is important that we don’t allow ourselves to usurp the judgment of God or the job of the Holy Spirit, which is bringing conviction of sin to the world. Our job in ministry and the presentation of the Gospel is to convey the good news it contains and in our communication of that good news, conveying the goodness and love of God.
The lesson? Sometimes the Gospel of Jesus Christ is proclaimed loudest when no words are even used; when we do a kindness, whether it is tipping extravagantly a waiter/waitress who gave us poor services, giving up a parking space to someone when we got there first or giving up our seat for someone else’s benefit, just to bless them and show the heart of Jesus.
If we use words, let them be tempered with kindness, gentleness, encouragement and reflect the love of God.
When we do good to those who don’t reciprocate it or even deserve it in our estimation, we force them to see the nature and character of God and it creates a spark on tinder that the Holy Spirit is orchestrating in their lives to heap coals upon their head. All of this is to bring them to a place of repentance and reconciliation so that they may become the family of God.
In the Kingdom of God, we don’t fight fire with fire, we fight fire with the love and goodness of God.
Romans 12:19-21 (NKJV): “Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,’ says the Lord. Therefore, ‘If your enemy is hungry, feed him; If he is thirsty, give him a drink; For in so doing you will heap coals of fire on his head.’ Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.