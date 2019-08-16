Luke 22:36 Jesus told them, "But now, if you have a moneybag, take it with you. Also take a traveling bag, and if you don't have a sword, sell your clothes and buy one.
Christ's thought regarding three forms of essential “property” was this: “Better to be naked than ill-prepared for whatever adversity might come your way.”
For a moment, let us consider the restoration of the original ideals the founding fathers used to establish this country.
Beginning to draft the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson penned the words, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty and property,” according to the doctrine of the French philosopher John Locke.
Sadly, John Adams convinced Jefferson to change the word "property" to "the pursuit of happiness.”
However, any government upon earth that has the ability to seize, ban or restrict the right of "property" also has the power to deny life and liberty, thus making the pursuit of happiness an absolutely vain endeavor.
Having the power to either seize, ban or restrict "property" is to also have the power to rob a free people of the God-given right of self-defense — which must never be "infringed" (as it already has been without any noticeable resistance from we the people). In hindsight, Jefferson and John Locke were right all along, but Adams was terribly wrong.
The present moral flaw plaguing our modern society is not the ownership of “property,” but the spiritually depraved people we have become. Despising God, we are blinded to His image stamped upon humanity. When we as a people were still dedicated to God-inspired tenets, the life of another individual was viewed to bear the mark of Divinity and was thus declared to be holy. However, since Roe v. Wade in 1973, a Death Cult has been officially promoted and guarded in this country, exacting the high toll of 60,000,000 innocent lives.
The horrible violence rife in this nation is not due to “property” but to depravity. Marriage is in shambles and our children are torn. Rather than allowing Sunday School to shape young minds, we let Grand Theft Auto provide the societal model. No longer learning to be self-disciplined, young adults must be anesthetized to keep them under control as they were chemically restrained at home or in public school. Today, legal and illegal drugs are the indispensable crutch we lean upon instead of devotion and faith.
Rather than layering layer upon layer of ineffective laws and restrictions, the time has come for America to once again sincerely return to God and His simple precept, “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” When the human heart is right, then “property” will provide no threat at all.
Let us rededicate ourselves to Jefferson's original principles of life, liberty and property, and allow happiness to find us when we are once again right with God.
“Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” Galatians 5:1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.