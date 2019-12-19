Genesis. 1:1-4 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. 2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. 3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light 4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.
From the time of the primordial creation, God meant to form beauty from darkness and order from chaos. Prior to the appearance of the primeval earth, Revelation 13:8 states, Jesus had already been marked for death to save us from our sins; which means that Christmas had also been established before anything else existed.
“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature: 16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.” (Col. 1:15-17)
Thus, after God commanded the appearance of light and separated that light from anything dark, humanity would later be confronted with the choice, “What shall we do with the light?”
One of my favorite Christmas prophecies is Isaiah 9:2, 6-7: “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined... For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.”
Due to His passionate love for humanity, God never intended for us to squander our lives in the darkness which He purposely isolated from the light to prevent both from mingling. From the very beginning, the Heavenly Father determined to illuminate this world. However, the choice of living in God's light is left to us. So, again, what shall we do with the light?
We cannot ignore the light because we have been starkly confronted by it. Consequently, we must choose.
“In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness could not hide it… That was the true light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not… The Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth …
“That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life; (For the life was manifested, and we have seen it, and bear witness, and shew unto you that eternal life, which was with the Father, and was manifested unto us);
“That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.” (John 1:4-5, 9-11, 14 and 1 John 1:1-4)
Why do men refuse to live their lives in God's light since the promise of joy accompanies its radiance?
Joy was exactly what the angels promised as the blinding glory of Christmas bathed God's Creation over two thousand years ago: “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord... And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:10-14)
Sadly, in spite of God's beautiful light, darkness still remains and is actually preferred by many hopeless individuals.
“This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.” (John 3:19-21)
Earlier, I asked, “What shall we do with the light?” Each of us must decide whether to remain in the bleak darkness that existed prior to the appearance of God's abundant Light.
“God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1:5-7)
During this holy Christmas season, please allow God's perfect light to fill your hearts with joy and peace.
