Lamentations 3:19-21 Remember my poverty, and transgression, the wormwood, and the gall. I will be mindful and remember, and my soul shall languish within me. These things I shall think over in my heart, therefore will I hope.
After prophesying the looming catastrophe that would overtake Israel in retribution for its sins, Jeremiah later wrote his Lamentation when God's forewarned judgment finally fell.
Although the prophet was beaten and arrested by priests that he challenged to repent (Jeremiah 20:2), Jeremiah took the lead in practicing what he preached. Remembering the bitterness of his own transgressions, the man languished in sorrow for the wrongs he committed.
Thus, by confessing and renouncing his shortcomings, he took hope.
“The mercies of the Lord that we are not consumed: because his commiserations (sympathies) have not failed. They are new every morning, great is thy faithfulness. 'The Lord is my portion,' said my soul: therefore will I wait for him.” (Lamentations 3:22-24)
Sadly, most of the religious leaders of God's people conveniently denied the need for repentance: “Thy prophets have seen false and foolish things for thee: and they have not laid open thy iniquity, to excite thee to penance: but they have seen for thee false revelations” (Lamentations 2:14)
Rather than declaring that God abhorred the people's sin, the priests condoned wickedness that the Holy Scripture forbade. “And you have come, and stood before me in this house, in which my name is called upon, and have said: We are delivered, because we have done all these abominations.” (Jeremiah 7:10)
Ignoring the horrid condemnation weighing heavily on their souls, they willfully deceived themselves to think that God actually saved them in order to sin. However, the opposite was true: “The crown is fallen from our head woe to us, because we have sinned.” (Lamentations 5:16)
Additionally, the false prophets lulled the wayward people into complacency by assuring that God was so unconcerned He would never retaliate; however, Scripture did not agree. “I will search with lanterns in Jerusalem’s darkest corners to punish those who sit complacent in their sins. They think the Lord will do nothing to them, either good or bad.” (Zephaniah 1:12)
Instead, Jeremiah renounced the religious lies and double standards while advocating a godly requirement for universal repentance: “Who is he that hath commanded a thing to be done, when the Lord commandeth it not? Shall not both evil and good proceed out of the mouth of the Highest? Why hath a living man murmured, man suffering for his sins? Let us search our ways, and seek, and return to the Lord. Let us lift up our hearts with our hands to the Lord in the heavens. We have done wickedly, and provoked thee to wrath: therefore thou art inexorable (relentless, unyielding).” (Lamentations 3:37-42)
Due to Israel's slipshod religious practices, Jeremiah emphasized an imperative to repent, saying, “It is good to wait with silence for the salvation of God... for a man to put his mouth in the dust, if so be there may be hope. He shall give his cheek to him that striketh him, he shall be filled with reproaches. For the Lord will not cast off forever.” (Lamentations 3:26, 29-31)
As it was with ancient Israel, so it is with modern America! We must repent!
