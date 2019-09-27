Some moments in history are more significant than we realize at the time. Oct. 1, 1908, was one of those monumental days that changed the world, though it would be years before people understood the impact of what happened that fall day in Detroit.
We are about to celebrate the 111th anniversary of the first day of production of the Model T. One of Ford’s most famous quotes was, “I will build a motorcar for the multitude.”
His business model was revolutionary for the time. He decided to lower his profit on each item and counted on increased sales to make even more money. Until that time, automobiles were seen as a status symbol, available only to those who were very rich.
The Model T made the automobile available to regular middle-class families for the first time. The earliest cars to roll off Ford’s revolutionary assembly line took 12 hours and eight minutes to assemble. A mere four years later, by the end of 1913, Ford had increased production to one Model T every 93 minutes.
The genius and his team were still not satisfied; they were committed to pushing production farther. By the time the final Model T rolled off the assembly line in 1927, the Ford team had refined production significantly, and an automobile was rolling off the assembly line every 24 seconds.
In 1909 a Model T sold for $825. More than 10,000 sold in the first year. In 1914, Ford produced over 308,000 cars; more than all the other 299 auto manufacturers combined. During the years the Model T was in production, an amazing 15 million vehicles were produced.
It is almost impossible to overstate the impact of the Model T. The vehicle did more than revolutionize society and the way vehicles were made; it had a profound effect on the way most other products were manufactured.
Ford was the driving force behind the assembly line, but he did not develop the assembly line alone. The assembly line was not developed by any single person; it was perfected by a team working passionately toward a common goal.
Consider the wise words of King Solomon, “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.” (Proverbs 27:17, NLT)
Individual achievement is not a bad thing, but it is never as monumental as what we can achieve when we work with others. Henry Ford did not change the world on his own, but he and his team did. Almost always, we can do more together than we can separately.
