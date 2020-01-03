The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of West Plains meets each Sunday at the Yellow House Community Arts Center, 209 W. Trish Knight St. The church’s January theme is “Authority and Leadership.” During Sunday’s service, congregants will examine and discuss what those terms mean to them as a fellowship and as Unitarian Universalists. All are welcome to join as they gather at 10 a.m. to socialize; the lay led service begins at 10:30.
Officials describe the church philosophy: “Unitarian Universalism is about finding a community of people who don’t want to change you, only help you be the best version of yourself.”
Learn more at the church’s website, uuwestplainsmo.org, on Facebook @uuFellowshipWestPlains or by calling 256.7499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.