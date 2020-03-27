Proverbs 8:1-3, 5-6 Does not wisdom cry out, And understanding lift up her voice? She takes her stand on the top of the high hill, Beside the way, where the paths meet. She cries out by the gates, at the entry of the city, At the entrance of the doors: O you simple ones, understand prudence,And you fools, be of an understanding heart. Listen, for I will speak of excellent things, And from the opening of my lips will come right things.
Although St. Paul said that the just should live by their faith (Rom. 1:17, Gal. 3:11, Heb. 10:38), that does not mean God gave you a brain as a useless organ. The smartest man in the Bible, King Solomon, stated that wisdom was preeminent above all other virtues. Thus, God very much intends for His Church to use their heads when dealing with truth (Tim. 2:15).
As a pastor during this present COVID-19 pandemic, I have faced the bold argument, “No, the church must remain open. God will protect us!”
However, that misconception is contrary to God’s word in comparison to a similar crisis Israel faced on the eve of their exodus. As the final plague swept through Egypt, God Almighty commanded, “No one is to leave the house until morning. God will pass through to strike Egypt down. When he sees the blood on the lintel and the two doorposts, God will pass over the doorway; he won’t let the destroyer enter your house to strike you down with ruin." (Exodus 12:22-23)
The admonition was clear! The only way God promised to protect His people during the plague was if they obeyed His word by staying in their homes!
Consequently, the very first “quarantine in place” recorded in human history was ordered by God Himself!
People, for pity sake… use the good sense that your Creator gave you! Do yourself and everyone else a giant favor by staying home until God’s plan is finished.
