Ozark Christian Tabernacle’s free five-day Virtual Bible Camp for all ages begins Monday, and this year, it will be held online.
Focus Virtual Bible School will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Aug. 14 through Zoom.
“This will be an online event for the young and old to grow and learn together all from the comfort of your own home,” explained organizers. “All you need is internet access, a Zoom account and a Gmail account to register and join in on the experience.
Classes will be available for all age groups, including adults.
Registration may be completed by going to forms.gle/tu67b3e59xDnpGLG9 or clicking on the link in the details section of the “Focus Virtual Bible Camp” event page on Facebook.
The deadline to register is noon Sunday.
For more information call the church, 257-7772, email ozarkchristiantabernacle@gmail.com or visit the website, ozarkchristiantabernacle.com.
