Romans 1:21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
Having entered the autumn and winter holy seasons of Thanksgiving (November), Christmas (December) and Epiphany (January); I am pondering the paramount importance of a proper attitude toward God.
St. Paul wrote in Romans 1:18-21 that humans have always known about God from their earliest existence simply because nature revealed Him. Paleontology and archaeology confirm this primal fact.
Even before the dominion of Homo sapiens, the Cro-Magnons and the more primitive Neanderthals were already preparing their dead for an afterlife, using paints, flowers and ritual items at burial. The concept of immortality is inseparably linked to the notion of divinity, one being automatically associated with the other.
Although our distant ancestors knew of a higher being, the apostle said that a tragic transformation caused men to stop glorifying Him as God. Losing this most basic human trait, our hearts became ungrateful as our minds became dark.
In the Greek, Paul’s word for glorify is pronounced “do-ksä'-zō,” meaning to think, celebrate or honor.
Sadly, in our modern society, insatiable materialism and selfishness have consumed us. A growing number of individuals believe they are far “too advanced” to allow a place in their lives for God.
Consequently, the apostle said people would fail to give thanks. In the Greek, Paul’s word is pronounced “yü-khä-rē-ste'-ō.” This root gives us the term “Eucharist,” to be grateful, to feel and give thanks for the Body and Blood of Christ.
Void of knowledge or appreciation for God, our imaginations become vain and our hearts become dark. In the Greek, the word vain is “mä-tī-o'-ō,” to make empty or foolish, and dark is “sko-tē'-zō,” to darken the eyes, the understanding or the mind.
From humanity’s primeval roots to the time of the Middle Ages, our species instinctively guarded the knowledge, glorification and appreciation for God through countless millennia. Unlike any other creature, this intrinsic awareness of divinity has been the hallmark of our kind, despite primitive technology.
But with the rapid advancement of science, our sense of self-worth has flourished; eclipsing the ancient reverence for God. While questing for the stars, we have left part of ourselves behind and are now poorer for the endeavor. Grasping to get more, we have lost the basic sense of who we are.
Unfulfilled and confused, can you feel what I’m saying? If your life is brimming at the edges with "stuff" and yet you're empty at the core, then you have devalued your humanity by misplacing your God.
Fortunately, now is the perfect time to rediscover who you were created to be in Him. In this sacred season of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Epiphany; you have a new opportunity to realign your life with the ancient knowledge, reverence and appreciation for God.
