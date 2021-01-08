Psalms 125:2 As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore.
With one small addition, David continues the theme of being surrounded by God in Psalms 139:5, “You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me.”
In the second passage, we note the union of both protection and guidance with the inclusion of God’s constraining hand while being simultaneously surrounded.
I am reminded in younger days of when my father and mother occasionally had to take me “in hand” to sternly nurture me. Similarly, St. Paul said, “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” (Hebrews 12:11)
Characterized as a parent, God’s job of guarding His spiritual children also includes “protection from themselves” according to Jeremiah’s proclamation, “Thy bruise is incurable, and thy wound is grievous. There is none to plead thy cause, that thou mayest be bound up: thou hast no healing medicines. All thy lovers have forgotten thee; they seek thee not; for I have wounded thee with the wound of an enemy, with the chastisement of a cruel one, for the multitude of thine iniquity; because thy sins were increased. Why criest thou for thine affliction? thy sorrow is incurable for the multitude of thine iniquity: because thy sins were increased, I have done these things unto thee.” (Jeremiah 30:12-15)
The root of the problem was Israel’s sin. Thus, God surrounded His people to place His hands on them for the sake of correction, and none could deliver while God punished His children. Yet, the Almighty prefaced His punishment decree by first saying, “Therefore fear thou not, O my servant Jacob, saith the Lord; neither be dismayed, O Israel: for, lo, I will save thee from afar, and thy seed from the land of their captivity; and Jacob shall return, and shall be in rest, and be quiet, and none shall make him afraid. For I am with thee, saith the Lord, to save thee: though I make a full end of all nations whither I have scattered thee, yet will I not make a full end of thee: but I will correct thee in measure, and will not leave thee altogether unpunished.” (Jeremiah 30:10-11)
Laying a heavy hand on his people to judge their sin, God reaffirmed that He loved them and would continue surrounding them with His presence.
Currently, America is experiencing a crisis as God surrounds our nation to lay His hands upon us in retribution for our corporate sins, and we must realize that worse is yet to come.
But, while we learn to repent through this prolonged process, God’s love will endure to future generations as promised in the next chapter of Jeremiah, “The people who survive the sword will find favor in the wilderness; I will come to give you rest. I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness. I will build you up again, and you will be rebuilt.” (Jeremiah 31:2-4)
