Raging Bull monument a reminder of First Commandment
Exodus 20:3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me. During the country's recent unrest, I was confronted by an odd scene photographed on the streets of New York City. A metal barricade, manned by police, encircled the Raging Bull monument in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
This giant statue, which mysteriously appeared on Wall Street on Dec. 15, 1989, represents a booming financial cycle in our economic system. Oddly enough, Civil War monuments, World War I monuments, World War II monuments, Vietnam War monuments, monuments to our Founding Fathers, private family monuments in the nation's cemeteries — all honoring our forebears' legacy of love and commitment — do not receive the same attention and protection as America's monolithic Golden Calf. To the contrary!
Vandalism of national symbols has actually become the vogue for a criminally uneducated element of this rebellious “woke” generation.
Ironically, the photo starkly portrays what is most important in modern America. From top to bottom, from Wall Street Magnate to Welfare recipient, everything is currently subject to be sacrificed except for currency. When society's god — the “Almighty Dollar” — is threatened, no amount of diligence is too excessive in our devoted adoration. Think about who we have become as a people while remembering what the Sovereign Lord said: "I will have no other gods before me!"
The time has long passed when America should have singularly returned to the one true God, for judgment is at hand.
