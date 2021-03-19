At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jehovah’s Witnesses will remember the sacrifice Jesus made for all mankind with a special 45-minute observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal.
Jesus said, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.” (Luke 22:19)
The event will be presented online due to the pandemic, free of cost or obligation to the community.
The public is also invited to go online to www.JW.org and enjoy a short video, less than two minutes, entitled, “Remember Jesus’ Death” under About Us, then Memorial.
Call 1-641-218-9819 for information on how to participate in the virtual event.
