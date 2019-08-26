Local author Edwin Woolsey has announced the latest publication in his Chronicler series, “Ivernia’s Quest,” which follows the novelized account of his extended family’s adventures in medieval Ireland and the Christian Levant during the days of the Third Crusade.
The book series begins with the Saxon settlement of England where the Woolsey family surname was established in “Book One, Wolves of War.”
Subsequent books explore Europe’s crusades, the plague years, the religious wars, the colonial settlement of America, and the Woolsey family history from Illinois to Missouri during the American Civil War to the Great Depression.
Woolsey’s books are available through a variety of online distributors including Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. His books can be purchased locally at Book Nook, 203 Washington Ave. in West Plains, and can also be read at the community libraries in both Mtn. View and Willow Springs.
It can also be purchased directly from the publisher’s website, www.xulonpress.com/bookstore, by searching “Woolsey” under Authors.
