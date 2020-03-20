Isaiah 42:23-24. Who among you will give ear to this? Who will listen and hear for the time to come? Who gave Jacob for plunder, and Israel to the robbers? Was it not the Lord, He against whom we have sinned? For they would not walk in His ways, nor were they obedient to his laws.
There is an 800-pound gorilla in America's house, and his name is... God!
As we blame Democrats, Republicans, Russians, Chinese, Communists, Conservatives, the U.N., global warming, the CIA, Trump, the media, aliens... and anyone else we can think of for creating the coronavirus pandemic, we have conspicuously forgotten to include one other name on the list of likely culprits: God!
Why?
Because by including His name, we each become personally accountable for both judgement and repentance, and we wouldn't want that, now, would we? It's gotta be "them" not "us," right?
Although the prophets repeatedly warned ancient Israel that their abominations would bring God's fiery wrath, when the national catastrophe finally came, all eyes were focused on those nasty old Babylonians!
In order to remind His people of their own culpability, God told Isaiah to speak: "Who do you think gave you up to be plundered and robbed? I did because you would not follow Me or obey My laws!"
Sadly, as disaster loomed, God's children continued looking away, in denial that they individually were the root of the problem.
Consequently, God ordered the prophet to conclude the matter thusly, "Therefore He has poured on them the fury of His anger and the strength of battle; It has set them on fire all around, Yet they did not know; And it burned them, Yet they did not take it to heart." (vs. 25)
Just like ancient Israel without inspecting our black hearts and bloody hands, we will never see the real source of the dilemma plaguing us!
