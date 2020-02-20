St. John Vianney Church will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 17, at 808 Y Highway in Mtn. View.
The dinner costs $10 and for children younger than 10, the cost is $4. Homemade desserts will be available.
For more information call 417-934-2649.
