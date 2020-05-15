John 5:6, 14 When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, “Do you want to get well?” Afterward Jesus found him in the temple, and said to him, “See, you have been made well. Sin no more, lest a worse thing come upon you.”
When Jesus encountered the man by the Pool of Bethsaida, a vital question was asked, “Do you want to get well?” Or maybe a better rendering would be, “How much do you want to get well?”
In the Revelation, when God begins judging humanity for abominable sin, the stark reality dawns that in spite of pain and anguish; mankind will not abandon the immorality that initially caused each plague, “Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their 'sorceries' (Greek: pharmakeia - drugs), nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.” (Revelation 9:21, KJV)
So, as we currently face the specter of a global pandemic, the question must once again be asked, “How badly do you want to be well?”
Are you willing to genuinely reform your life by abandoning your sin or are you praying, “God, protect me and keep me well, but don't get any crazy ideas that I will ever change my behavior or obey your word!”
For those who secretly might be bluffing God without holding any good cards in their hands, I have some really bad news from Jesus, “No man can serve two masters! You cannot serve God and live like the devil. (Matthew 6:24)
Sadly, we have been deluded by both politicians and preachers to believe that regardless of the circumstance, government and God will always rescue us from whatever hardship we find ourselves in; but that's simply not true. After healing the man at the pool, Jesus later warned him in the Temple, “See, you have been made well. Sin no more, lest a worse thing come upon you.”
When we play tricky little games with Almighty God, He stops playing nice with us!
Rescued once from slavery in Egypt, Israel was repeatedly warned by God to repent of their abominations before being enslaved again, this time by the Babylonians. Mirroring today's humanistic theology, God's people ignored the clear prohibitions written in His word. Instead they stole, murdered, committed adultery, served the idols of popular culture, and then gathered in their churches to boast, “No, this behavior is now permissible! We are free to do all these things!” (Jeremiah 7:9-10)
But to their chagrin, the Almighty did not agree!
Consider God's verdict before the hammer of judgment finally fell: "I will not look on you with pity; I will not spare you. I will surely repay you for your conduct and for the detestable practices among you. Then you will know that I am the Lord. This is what the Sovereign LORD says: ‘Disaster! Unheard-of disaster! See, it comes! The end has come! The end has come! It has roused itself against you. See, it comes!
"Doom has come upon you, upon you who dwell in the land. The time has come! The day is near! There is panic, not joy, on the mountains. I am about to pour out my wrath on you and spend my anger against you. I will judge you according to your conduct and repay you for all your detestable practices.
"I will not look on you with pity; I will not spare you. I will repay you for your conduct and for the detestable practices among you. Then you will know that it is I the Lord who strikes you.’" (Ezekiel 7:4-9)
In summary, do you want to be well? Then sin no more, lest a worse thing come upon you.
