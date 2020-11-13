2 Thessalonians 2:7-8 For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming.
The secret power of lawlessness is a spiritual condition, initially born in the soul before being expressed visibly by human depravity or cultural decline.
Thus, moral coups begin with conspiracies hatched in the heart, as characterized by what Lucifer first imagined: “I will ascend to the heavens; I will raise my throne above the stars (angels) of God; I will sit enthroned on the mount of assembly, on the utmost heights of Mount Zaphon. I will ascend above the tops of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.” (Isaiah 14:13-14).
When our country was established, the founding fathers mysteriously knew that we were “New Israel,” as exampled by Jefferson's suggestion for an inscription on the Great Seal: “The children of Israel in the wilderness, led by a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night.” (Aug. 20, 1776) Even our 13 colonies mirrored the “13 tribes” of Israel, formed when Jacob split Joseph's line into Ephraim and Manasseh. (Genesis 48:5)
Israel's glorious beginning at Mt. Sinai resulted from a divine covenant that the people genuinely accepted, “And all the people responded together, 'We will do everything the Lord has commanded.'” (Exodus 19:8). However, after 500 years, the children forgot their ancestors' devotion and plotted against God.
We see the result of Israel's covert rebellion when God ordered Samuel to stop crying, “Listen to all that the people are saying to you; it is not you they have rejected, but they have rejected me as their king.”1 Sam. 8:7
Consequently, this same secret power of lawlessness has worked in New Israel-America! Despite the unlikelihood that mothers could destroy their own children (Isaiah 49:15), we witnessed the beginning of our nation's holocaust on Jan. 22, 1973, with the Supreme Court's ruling of Roe v Wade.
Now, 50 years and 60 million dead babies later, we continue watching the unnatural dismantling of God's basic laws through the normalization and gradual acceptance of sodomy and pedophilia. Currently, a plague in human trafficking of children for sex slaves is rotting New Israel-America's moral core. Prominent figures from all walks of life and the common “john” are all preying on the most vulnerable and innocent members of our society — our precious kids.
But this is only the beginning! As the moral virulence spreads, the secret power of lawlessness will metastasize to undermine all civil authority until our cities burn, law enforcement dies, economy crumbles and government succumbs to anarchy. As in the days of Noah, violence will be the norm: “Now the earth was corrupt in God's sight and was full of violence. ” (Genesis 6:11)
We are blissfully ignorant of the divine reality that only one linchpin remains before total dissolution, “The one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way, and then the lawless one will be revealed.”
So, how will it all end?
At God's last trump, the Lord Jesus will overthrow our devilish conspiracy with the breath of His mouth and destroy our moral rebellion by the splendor of His coming. “The wicked will go down to the grave. This is the fate of all the nations who ignore God.” (Psalms 9:17)
Sadly, this descending path to Hell was the way we secretly devised to walk when God still remained among us.
