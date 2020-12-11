Several summers ago, my family traveled to Oklahoma for a visit with my wife’s parents. While there I came across a great story in an old Reader’s Digest from December 2003. The minute I read the story I knew I would use it in a future Christmas column. The story of Dr. Leandra Lynch touched me and I hope it will inspire you as well.
After her residency, Dr. Lynch moved to Woodland Hills, California, where she took a job in a small community hospital’s emergency department. As the newest physician she was given the shifts no one else wanted and on her first Christmas Eve found herself working in the emergency room.
About 9 p.m. an ambulance brought in a 66-year-old man having a heart attack. His condition was serious and he was very frightened. Dr. Lynch stabilized him then transferred him from the ER to the intensive care unit. Treatment in the ER is about caring for patients during medical emergencies and then returning them to the care of their primary physicians. ER doctors rarely hear “thank you” and few long-term doctor-patient relationships ever develop.
Dr. Lynch had all but forgotten about Mr. Lee the next year when, still the newest physician at the hospital, she again found herself in the ER on Christmas Eve. At precisely 9 p.m., Mr. Lee and his wife arrived. This time he was not experiencing chest pain. They returned to say, “Thank you for the year you gave us.” The grateful couple hugged the doctor, gave her a small gift and then left as quickly and quietly as they had arrived.
The next year, a new doctor joined the group, but Dr. Lynch volunteered to work Christmas Eve, wondering if the Lees would return. She kept her eye on the door and again, at precisely 9, they arrived this time bringing their new grandchild.
The tradition continued for 13 years. Twice the Lees brought grandchildren and once even a great-grandchild. The ER staff knew about the annual ritual and did their best to give the friends a little time each Christmas Eve. The last year the doctor’s gift was a beautiful crystal bell engraved with a single word: friendship.
Mr. Lee died the next year, but Dr. Lynch and her family ring the bell she received each Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. and remember the man who never forgot.
I hope you were touched by this caring doctor and grateful family. However, I trust you will be even more moved by the good news that God loved us enough to send his Son on the very first Christmas. This year we need the original Christmas story and the angel’s words when they proclaimed, “Good news of great joy to all people.” (Luke 2:10, NLT)
We need God’s love and hope, especially this year. Like Mr. Lee and his family, we must never forget the importance of being grateful for what we have been given.
Author’s note: My new book “Soaring in the Storm” was just released. I would be honored to have you pick up a copy for yourself or your family this Christmas. It can be found on Amazon by searching for “Soaring in the Storm by Marvin Timothy Richards.”
