Matthew 7:12 Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you: do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.
In this past year of COVID-19, I have witnessed a cruel conundrum involving people who plead for God's protection while refusing to make the smallest effort to protect the health and wellbeing of others.
So, as we prepare our hearts to be thankful for God's countless undeserved blessings in the midst of global adversity, how exactly does this double standard work in our lives?
Justifying obstinate stubbornness behind a thin mask we call “faith or liberty,” does not hide brutish self-will while ignoring the needs of weaker members in Christ's Body. St. Peter warned us “not to use our liberty for a cloak of maliciousness.” (1 Peter 2:16)
Listen to the words of St. Paul. “The eye cannot say to the hand, 'I do not need you.' Nor can the head say to the feet, 'I do not need you.' On the contrary, the parts of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, and the parts we consider less honorable, we treat with greater honor.” (1 Corinthians 12:21-23)
Thus, do we not realize that God evaluates our spiritual relationship with Him based on our natural concern for others: “For the person who does not love his brother or sister whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.” (John 4:20 ) Our church attendance and hymn singing are acrid smoke in the nostrils of God if we care so little for others not to do the smallest thing to protect them (Isaiah 1:10-15, Isaiah 65:4-5).
Let us consider the self-righteous individuals on the Day of Judgment who will argue with Christ before being banished, “'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?'” (Matthew 7:22)
However, their damnable oversight was proven in the protest they made before the Almighty, “Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’” (Matthew 25:44-45)
Like the Pharisees of old, many in the Church deceive themselves to whom Christ speaks, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices — mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law — justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.” (Matthew 23:23) Thus, ethereal rituals are not enough to please Christ without tangible concern for the real needs of others.
During this holy season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, think of the many beleaguered, tired caregivers who faithfully serve our needs by working so diligently to heal the sick. Should we not work equally hard to spare the well from becoming sick? Reminded of the rich man who begged for a drop of cool water in Hell after denying poor Lazarus the same in life, we should not foolishly assume that God will hear our prayers to be spared from this current plague or honor our contrived faith when we blatantly refuse to protect others from the outcome of our careless behavior.
Why?
Jesus' admonition, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto to you,” is the proactive element of God's dual Law of Reciprocity. The flip side of that ancient command was spoken by the Prophet Moses, “Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.” (Exodus 21:24-25) Consequently, if we refuse to treat others the way we want to be treated, then God turns our hatefulness back on our heads in equal measure.
The Law of Reciprocity is commonly called Karma, but regardless of the name, it forms the foundation of God's justice by which the Church is first judged for the sin of careless oversight, “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?” (1 Peter 4:17)
During this time of reverent “Thanksgiving to God and Good Will to Men,” let us prove our devotion and faith by the measure of concern we have for the safety of others! We must do better!
