Several years ago, I began reading the Our Daily Bread devotional guide. Sometimes I find an Our Daily Bread story that screams to be retold. What I read on July 31, 2018, is a great example.
David Roper wrote, “I have a friend – her name is Edith – who told me about the day she decided to follow Jesus.” Edith was really not interested in religion. However, she sensed something was missing in her life and that sense of discontent prompted her to visit a church one Sunday.
The pastor read a very special scripture text that morning. “Then drew near unto him all the publicans and sinners for to hear him. And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, ‘This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them.’” (Luke 15:2, KJV)
That is what the pastor read, however, it was not at all what Edith heard. She heard, “This man receives sinners and Edith with them.” Edith sat up straight in her pew unable to believe she had just heard her name in the verse.
She eventually realized she had heard the words wrong, despite that she could not get that message out of her mind. She kept thinking about the fact that Jesus welcomed sinners—and that included her.
That was the day she began a faith journey that was to change her life. She began reading the Gospels, the books of the Bible which tell the story of Jesus’ life. A short time later she decided to place her faith in Christ and follow him.
The religious people of Jesus’ day were offended by the fact that he associated with locals they considered riff raff. They could not believe God would be interested in people who did not meet their expectations. The idea that a righteous God could care about messed up individuals was at odds with what they thought about God.
The good news for regular folks is that Jesus came to welcome people into his kingdom that others do not want to be part of their world. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “…Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners...” (1 Timothy 1:15, NLT)
I am grateful that God is not quick to write off those of us who let him down. I have made plenty of mistakes and messed up in ways that left me, and others frustrated. Many I love, both friends and family have failed miserably too. The good news (literally, the gospel) is that Jesus came to welcome people who do not have their act together. Roper ended his devotional perfectly when he concluded, “It’s still true, you know: Jesus receives sinners and (your name).” I for one am so glad he still does.
