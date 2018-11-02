Luke 18:35-37 And it came to pass, that as he was come nigh unto Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging: 36 And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant. 37 And they told him, that Jesus of Nazareth passeth by.
Although Matthew records two blind men (Matthew 20:30), yet Mark agrees with Luke’s account by naming the single individual “Bartimaeus,” (Mark 10:46) Interestingly, the man’s name is used to denote kinship, “the son of Timaeus,” and possibly provides a clue for his blindness.
While the Greek “Tē-mī’-os” means “highly prized,” the Hebrew/Chaldean “Tä·mā’” means unclean, impure, foul in a religious sense, defiled, infamous or polluted. If the latter describes the father’s lifestyle or behavior, then the son’s disability might have been the result of transmitted disease. Either way, Timaeus’ boy had been dealt a cruel disability.
Sadly, the world was as blind to the man’s need as Bartimaeus was to the world. Hearing the clamor of Jesus pass, the defiled son of Timaeus began shouting to the pure Son of David, “Have mercy on me!” (Mark 10:47) At which time the attending crowd angrily retorted, “Shut up!” (Mark 10:48) However, the man would not be silenced but cried more violently, “Thou son of David, have mercy on me!” And Jesus immediately stood still. (Mark 10:49)
After asking who had called, Jesus then commanded the same disapproving crowd to help the blind man come. Those very individuals who only moments before had ordered Bartimaeus to be quiet were now commanded by Christ to entreat, “Be of good comfort, rise; he calleth thee.” (Mark 10:49)
As the tables suddenly turned, Timaeus’ son excitedly threw off his garments unwilling for any encumbrance to prevent his healing. By his actions, we are reminded of St. Paul’s admonition in Hebrews 12:1-2, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us (even when we are the victim of someone else’s sin), and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. 2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith...” After waiting so long, the beleaguered blind man was not going to let anything get in the way of God’s blessing.
But Bartimaeus was not the only one God intended to bless. After Jesus healed the blind man, the Scripture declares, “And all the people, when they saw it, gave praise unto God.” (Luke 18:43) Previously, the entire multitude demanded the son of Timaeus to remain quiet (Matthew 20:31), but after he refused to be silent, “all the people” praised God for the amazing miracle Christ performed. Just think, “Everyone almost missed their blessing.”
So what about you? What essential blessing have you nearly missed, either by denying the possibility of what God can do or by allowing other individuals to beat you down? Even if life has dealt you an unfair misfortune, do not permit circumstance to be your master. Throw off that disabling shroud of enslavement and force your way to Christ. He has stopped to wait for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.