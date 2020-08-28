DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The validity of some parishioners' sacraments like marriage and confession are under question after after a Dearborn priest learned his baptism was invalid earlier this month.
Father Matthew Hood learned that he was not a baptized Catholic on Aug. 6 after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were improperly changed, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"On behalf of our local Church, I am deeply sorry that this human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful," Archbishop Allen Vigneron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said in a release. "I will take every step necessary to remedy the situation for everyone impacted."
Church officials were reaching out to affected parishioners including from St. Anastasia in Troy and Church of the Divine God in Dearborn, where Hood has served since 2017.
Hood was able to remedy his situation and received priestly ordination earlier this month.
