Thanksgiving is behind us and Christmas is before us and then, a new beginning with a new year.
With so many seemingly negative things having happened this year, from COVID-19 to rioting and destruction of cities to political unrest, it would be easy for people to become cynical and jaded. So much so, that even those that are believers could pull back from the spirit of the season we are in.
As believers however, we do not let what we experience dictate the we live our lives. We live after the Spirit by faith.
This week, I have been reminding myself of this by reading in the book of Galatians. The way we are to live, think, speak and behave as Christians; according to the Spirit and not by our flesh, not being led by our self-centered thoughts and emotions or even by our own understanding.
Specifically, I was pondering upon the fruits of the Holy Spirit:
Galatians 5:22-23 Amplified Bible (AMP): But the fruit of the Spirit [the result of His presence within us] is love [unselfish concern for others], joy, [inner] peace, patience [not the ability to wait, but how we act while waiting], kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.
Generally speaking, it seems that for most people as well as with Christians, this time of year around Thanksgiving and Christmas makes us take inventory of our blessings, but also puts us into a mindset of exemplifying these characteristics. In truth, it is God at work through people whenever these things are at work. I believe even people who don’t believe in God or don’t call themselves Christians are often affected by the Spirit of God during this time of year because of His goodness, love and generosity being lived out by so many.
In fact, the scriptures tell us as much.
James 1:17 Amplified Bible (AMP): Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above; it comes down from the Father of lights [the Creator and Sustainer of the heavens], in whom there is no variation [no rising or setting] or shadow cast by His turning [for He is perfect and never changes].
This year, I want to encourage you, if you are a reader of this column, as a believer and even if you are not a Christian, consider the goodness of God and consider living above your present circumstances and feelings.
More than anything, evil wants to rob us of love, mercy and kindness, but in the presence of evil, not in the absence of it is when love becomes our greatest strength and our greatest weapon to combat these things.
My prayer for us as we bring 2020 to a close is that we don’t become cynical but that our faith soars, that we don’t let our joy be robbed from us and that we do not allow that which is so often amplified during this time of year, the good tidings towards men, decrease or be lost.
Instead, in spite of our present circumstances, feelings and every other thing this year has brought us to and through, let them become fuel and a catalyst to seek to be even more kind, loving and giving than we have ever before in our lives. As we step into a new year, let it not be with the shadows of grief, despair or anxiety looming over us, but let it be with the light of love, goodness, hope and peace in our hearts and minds.
The scriptures make it very clear that as we walk with as Christians we house the very presence of God, but when we live yielding the fruit of the Spirit we make known the very heart, mind and person of God to others. Let us endeavor to make this our greatest priority towards others and the world around us both every day and in this season of thanksgiving and celebration of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s birth.
Nathan Ogden is the Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains, www.hisplacewp.org.
