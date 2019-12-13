The First Christian Church of West Plains donated over $5,000 to the Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Cancer Patient Emergency Fund, operated by the OMC Foundation.
As a congregation, First Christian Church has lost many members to cancer. In the past they have raised funds for other cancer charitable groups — but after the loss of a particularly young member to cancer, congregants felt compelled to make a difference here in West Plains.
For the third year in a row, the church’s pie auction raised funds through members’ enthusiastic participation at the annual event.
“The members of First Christian Church demonstrate that anyone can help,” said Carol Silvey, vice president of advancement, OMC Foundation. “For these church members, baking gives their congregation a vehicle to donate to a cause near and dear to them.”
The OMC Cancer Treatment Center was designed with patients’ comfort and safety in mind and is equipped to provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas. The OMC Cancer Treatment Center first opened its doors in 1998, and currently sees more than 400 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year, plus hundreds more who receive ongoing cancer treatment.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves. For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 853-5200.
