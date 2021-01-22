Why are so many younger adults disinterested in Christianity, yet they definitely are interested in the possibility of the supernatural?
In today’s society, we see a great deal of younger adults and even teenagers seeking for some genuine article when it comes to understanding a connection between the supernatural and the meaning of their existence in the scope of the entire universe.
Statistics show that young adults are leaving the Christian faith more and more and seeking answers in counterculture spirituality movements such as new-ageism.
My wife, Judy, has a favorite quote, and being a quote junkie myself I must admit that I am quite fond of this one myself as well. The quote is by Samuel Clemens or as he is often called by his pen name, Mark Twain: “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”
To this I would add one more day that is the most important; the day you are born again, as a new creation in Christ, entering into a greater reality and understanding of a supernatural existence.
The reality of this has led much of the modern church to scramble into action, trying to be culturally relevant and to connect to people in a fashion that blends more seamlessly to their secular existence.
When you couple this approach together with a church that has reduced itself largely to being an institution trying to instill religious ideology with moral and ethical disciplining, reliant on one’s self-discipline, it becomes a recipe for failure. It sets people up to look for something that is more fulfilling on a supernatural and spiritual level.
The church, in its misguided intention to evangelize the world, has led it to adopt the systems of thinking and the standards or weights and measurements of success of the world itself. The church has largely in its own power abandoned complete reliance on the leadership and ability of Holy Spirit to lead and draw people into relationship with Himself.
It is this author’s belief that becoming a seeker-sensitive church is nothing more than spiritually patronizing people.
We don't want to create an atmosphere and culture that mimics the world so sinners feel comfortable remaining in that atmosphere and culture in the hope that they are assimilated into the body of Christ by the Spirit of God.
The church needs to be an experience to unbelievers that is immersive and a complete culture shock to the way they live, understand, and believe. If we are not introducing people to a complete counterculture that is fully steeped in the realization of the supernatural and holy reality of who God is and that we are as His children, then we are in effect no different from the world.
2 Timothy 3:1-5 New King James Version (NKJV): “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!”
The church should never become an institution that has a form of godliness in terms of simply morality or ethical philosophy but denies the power thereof, rather, let us present the infallible word of God and the unending love of God with the demonstration of supernatural power by Holy Spirit to an unbelieving world that has been created with an inherent desire to discover and know God Himself!
In my book “Sons of God - A Supernatural Existence,” I discuss in depth what it means to hold the title of “son of God” and all of the spiritual truth, authority, and entitlement that comes with that.
Churches today are so divided over things doctrinally that they cannot or will not allow for Holy Spirit to be God and to move in power. They ridicule and explain away the gifts of the Holy Spirit, in some cases making them out to be an evil spiritual practice.
For the church I would ask, how can anything that is in the Word of God, given to us expressly by God Himself be evil or something we should be scared of? If it is designed to empower the church, to promote the Kingdom of God and the culture of that kingdom, doesn’t it behoove us to desire it?
I know there are many religious arguments that make these things of no effect or outdated and the ultimate purpose of this article is not to argue doctrine of even make a case for spiritual gifts, but why would that be the case if God and his word is unchanging and if the time we are living in and going into is the evilest age in the history of mankind according to the bible? Wouldn’t we as the church need the supernatural power, love and identity of God at work in our lives and as a collective body now more than ever?
What if we as churches, as believers, put aside all of our perceived wisdom and doctrine and asked God if there was more to be had than just a bible study or a moral code to try and live up to?
What if we dared to say, “Holy Spirit, we trust your leadership and we want all of what you have to give us and we will not only speak your word, but we will do so with a demonstration of the power of Holy Spirit!”
