If you read my columns regularly, you know I sometimes take an idea from a devotional and use it in a column.
I knew immediately when I saw Patricia Raybon’s Dec. 15, 2020, devotional that I wanted to use it.
In that devotional Raybon made an incredible point all of us need to understand.
“I was on Facebook, arguing. Bad move. What made me think I was obligated to ‘correct’ a stranger on a hot topic — especially a divisive one?” she wrote. “The results were heated words, hurt feelings (on my part anyway), and a broken opportunity to witness well for Jesus. That’s the sum outcome of ‘internet anger.’ It’s the term for the harsh words flung daily across the blogosphere. As one ethics expert explained, people wrongly conclude that rage ‘is how public ideas are talked about.’”
Raybon is far from alone in the struggle to control her temper. We saw anger and frustration wreak havoc last week when protestors broke through security and entered the Capitol complex and the Senate chamber. Not only was there a great deal of physical damage, but five people died in or as a result of the riot, including Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
The Bible has a lot to say about giving in to our temper.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Don’t get involved in foolish, ignorant arguments that only start fights. A servant of the Lord must not quarrel but must be kind to everyone, be able to teach, and be patient with difficult people.” (2 Timothy 2:23-24, NLT)
Paul’s instructions to not get involved in foolish arguments and be patient with difficult people is especially relevant today.
In fact, the Bible has much more to say about us getting involved in ignorant arguments. The Apostle James wrote, “Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.” (James 1:20, NLT)
His words resonate with me. When I allow my temper free reign and I am motivated by anger, my reaction is unlikely to produce the good God desires. Think about it, how often does losing your temper make things better? How many times has giving in to anger improved a relationship? When was the last time an angry outburst resulted in you becoming a more godly person?
We all know the answer to all three questions. Allowing our anger to get the best of us and lashing out at those with whom we disagree does not make things better, nor does it make us better people.
As Patricia Raybon, the Apostle Paul, the Apostle James and many of the capital rioters now know (or at least should know), responding with aggressive anger rarely solves our problems and it frequently creates a whole new set of challenges.
