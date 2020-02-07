Occasionally, I write about something I have learned in an Our Daily Bread devotional. I was amazed by Amy Peterson’s words on Jan. 23, 2020, when she described what happens to the most common turtle in North America. Peterson wrote that each fall when the painted turtle senses winter is about to arrive, she dives to the bottom of a pond, buries herself in the mud and pulls herself completely into her shell.
Then, she stops breathing and her heart rate almost completely stops. The turtle’s body temperature will continue to drop until it is just above freezing. In colder climates she remains under the water’s surface for up to six months. During this time her body gradually releases calcium from her bones into her bloodstream. This means she not only appears dead, but she even begins to lose her shape.
However, when spring arrives and her hibernation ends, the painted turtle will float to the surface and resume life. Her bones regain their shape as she enjoys the warmth of the sun on her shell.
Peterson said that she thinks of the painted turtle when she reads the psalmist’s description of waiting for God in the opening verses of one of David’s psalms: “I waited patiently for the Lord to help me, and he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and the mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along.” (Psalm 40:1-2, NLT)
This is a theme that is found not only in the Old Testament, but also in the New: “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.” (James 1:12, NIV)
You may feel as though life’s pressures and challenges have cruelly twisted you into someone that you can barely recognize. You are uncertain how to regain the real you. That person seems to have been lost. You long for a new direction in your life, for the relationship with a spouse, child or friend to be restored; for the willpower to break a bad habit; or for deliverance from your own difficult situation.
Amy Peterson, King David and the Apostle James all remind us not to give up. No matter how twisted your life may currently seem; trust God and persevere — only he can clearly see what lies ahead.
