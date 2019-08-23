Luke 22:28 Ye are they which have continued with me in my temptations.
What a uniquely gracious statement for Jesus to make on the eve of His suffering. Knowing the reality of the immediate situation, Christ still commended His followers for their faithfulness. But let’s look at that.
Judas had just quietly asked, “Master, is it I (who will betray you)?”
Realizing that Judas had been plotting against Him (ever since Mary Magdalene broke the alabaster box of spikenard ointment to pour on Jesus feet during the supper at Simon’s house — John 12:4, Matt. 26:14-16); Christ answered, “Thou hast said.” Or in other words, “Judas, ever since that day, you have talked about nothing else but betraying me!”
Judas planned to recoup the loss of Mary’s gift (worth 300 pence, or $45) by betraying the one to whom the gift was given for the much higher price of 30 pieces of silver ($185-$216). Adding to his reputation of “thief” (John 12:6), Judas had now become a conspirator and traitor. As the betrayer hurried to escape Christ’s presence in the upper room, Judas knew that Jesus had always known the truth.
And what of Peter? Moments after saying, “You are they which have continued with me in my temptations,” Jesus informed the big fisherman, “Three times tonight, you will deny having any association with me before the rooster crows in the morning.” John 13:38
Except for John, the rest of the disciples would prove to be as unfaithful as Peter, “I will be alone when you all run and hide.” John 16:32
But in spite of the looming reality, Jesus still honored his imperfect friends by saying, “You are the ones who have remained faithful to me during my temptations.”
Why?
The first thought that comes to mind is a statement made by King David, “The Lord is like a father to his children, tender and compassionate to those who fear him. For he knows how weak we are; he remembers we are only dust.” Psalms 103:13-14
With that awareness in mind, we remember the words in one of Jesus’ parables, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.” Matthew 25:23
Regardless of how weak or ineffective we might sometimes feel, if we have done our very best then God will take up the slack and do the rest.
After stating, “You are the ones who have remained faithful to me during my temptations;” Jesus then promised, “I appoint unto you a kingdom, as my Father hath appointed unto me; That ye may eat and drink at My table in My kingdom...” Luke 22:29-30
What a wonderful promise is ours through the free gift of Christ’s priceless sacrifice rather than the absolutely impossible requirement of flawless human service.
