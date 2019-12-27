Most of us are recovering from Christmas and anticipating the New Year. About this time each December we long for the peace spoken of by the angels that first Christmas. However, our hectic holiday schedules and ever present “to do list” convince us that peace on earth is one of life’s most elusive goals.
Perhaps that is why most of us respond so positively to the simple prayer penned by Dr. Reinhold Niebuhr. Nearly everyone has heard or said this prayer. It is printed on numerous posters and is often used by those recovering from addictions in 12 step programs. Even I have written about it before. You may know it by heart. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
I always assumed the prayer ended there, but it does not. Several years ago my friend, Bob Johnston, spoke about the background of the Serenity Prayer. He shared the rest of the prayer in a sermon:
“Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardships as the pathway to peace; taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His will; that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with Him forever in the next.”
The unknown part of the Serenity Prayer is so powerful because it acknowledges that things will never be perfect in this world. They were not in 2019, and they will not be in 2020. The fact that we love family, friends and ourselves does not make us blind to others’ shortcomings and it does not give us permission to ignore our own.
Each one of us who want to see God work in our lives must realize that everyone is on a spiritual journey to grow into the person God wants us to become. We must also acknowledge that no one has arrived.
As I see it, our primary task is to determine the next step in our spiritual journey and then take that step. Following God ultimately leads to heaven, but as we follow him, we also experience a serenity here that is impossible without him.
My prayer for you today is that 2020 will be your most meaningful and serene year ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.