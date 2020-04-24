Isaiah 1:11-15 To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the Lord: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks, or of lambs, or of he goats. When ye come to appear before me, who hath required this at your hand, to tread my courts? Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity, even the solemn meeting. Your new moons and your appointed feasts my soul hateth: they are a trouble unto me; I am weary to bear them. And when ye spread forth your hands, I will hide mine eyes from you: yea, when ye make many prayers, I will not hear: your hands are full of blood.
Religion is an interesting word that we really don't think much about.
“Religion” appears five times in the New Testament, and “religious” appears two. Consequently, the term is probably more closely associated with humanity than God. As exampled in the first chapter of Isaiah, religion can stop working under certain conditions. Although we might continue with the same forms and rituals out of a sense of tradition or simply from habit, God takes no pleasure in it.
This was ancient Israel's situation that God addressed through His prophet Jeremiah, “Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and burn incense unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye know not; And come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, We are delivered to do all these abominations? Is this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, even I have seen it, saith the Lord.” (Jeremiah 7:9-11)
Thus, religion stops working when our pretense no longer matches God's reality.
Regardless of how hard we try or how religious we appear, our theological ceremonies equate with the foolish antics of the prophets of Baal who screamed and cut themselves to attract the attention of a god who was not listening. (1 Kings 18:28)
So, how do we reboot our “religion” when it stops working?
Consider God's word to Isaiah, “Wash you, make you clean (water symbolizes redemption and rebirth); put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil (repentance from or the repudiation of personal sin); Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow (true service to God by our dedication to others).
"Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool (God's Grace accomplishing what we could not do for ourselves).
"If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land (restoration of God's blessing through our honest obedience): But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it (the ultimate outcome of refusing God's only plan for our salvation).” (Isaiah 1:16-20)
During this present crisis, God forces us to ask, “Is our religion still working, or do we need a spiritual reboot?” Similar to ancient Israel, there is only one path that leads back to our Heavenly Father: sincere repentance and genuine re-dedication to God!
