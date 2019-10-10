First Freewill Baptist Church, 1814 County Road 6460, West Plains, will host its annual Pig Roast from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Plates of pork, cole slaw and baked beans will be available upon donation. Refreshments and desserts will also be served.
Proceeds will go toward the church building fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.