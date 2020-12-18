She was just a girl, 14 or 15 at the most. Mary was engaged to be married to a carpenter named Joseph. She was just a girl living the life her culture, her religion had laid out for her.
There was no vocational counseling, no options for special training for a dream job. No, there was the one path for any girl in her family, for every girl in her village … engagement, marriage, and family. And yes, it happened that way for Mary, but what happened to Mary was not like what happened to anyone else.
Mary is minding her own business when one day, “the angel Gabriel came to her and said, ‘Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.’ But she was much perplexed by his words.” (Luke 1:28-29 NRSV)
The Contemporary English Version says, “Mary was confused by the angel’s words and wondered what they meant.” I’ll bet confused/perplexed doesn’t begin to describe it. Artists through the centuries have imagined these moments when Gabriel spoke to her.
In some, Mary sits there, listening attentively with a pious and serene look on her face. Rembrandt didn’t paint the scene but he left behind a sketch for an idea of a painting. In it, Gabriel tries to hold up Mary who seems to be falling out of her chair. It is as if she is about to faint. I can believe it might have happened that way.
Mary would know her Bible stories. God spoke to Moses through a burning bush, and to the prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, and the rest. For God to send a message to you because you had found favor with God meant that God had a great task for you … and I don’t mean going on a luxurious vacation.
So when Gabriel went on to tell her the whole thing, she very well might have fallen right out of her chair.
“The angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And now, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you will name him Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Most High.” (Luke 1:30-32) The messiah. The long awaited messiah. Joseph has the right family tree, but this will not be his baby. This will be the Son of God, born of the Holy Spirit.
God isn’t asking her to lead slaves to freedom like Moses did. He isn’t asking her to deliver an unpopular message like the prophets did.
God is asking her to have a child. The messiah.
We do not know what passed through her mind. She may have wondered what Joseph would think. How could he believe this news? Her parents, her rabbi, her neighbors. They would be disappointed and hurt. She knew what people would think, and they would think a lot of things that weren’t true, and if their thoughts turned angry, she could be stoned to death. We don’t know how long she considered her decision, but I am guessing that Gabriel was holding his breath, and all of heaven with him.
“Mary said to the angel, ‘How can this be?’” (Luke 1:34) Gabriel doesn’t explain it but says it is the Holy Spirit, the power of the Most High. And then those marvelous words, “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37) It is enough for her. Verse 38: “Then Mary said, ‘Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.’”
All of history has been affected by her decision. Did Mary know everything that was ahead of her? No— no, she didn’t. But she believed that the God who would do this impossible thing would help her.
Mary weighed her fears against the possibility of the presence of God’s Son, the messiah, in the world. All of her life she had prayed for the messiah, and now, in a way she had not imagined, that prayer would come true. Mary said yes.
We give thanks for her faith, her courage, her trust. May we learn from her, and may we welcome Christ’s birth into our hearts and into our world this day and always.
Rev. Diane Cooke is the pastor of Willow Springs Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church, Mtn. View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.