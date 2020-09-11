Brady started his journey on Feb. 15, 1995, on a day almost like today. He was a little red-headed boy, full of life. Genuinely good, he loved hunting with his Dad, fishing with his Pap-paw and working cement with both of them.
He lived for Rolla football, baseball and wrestling with his little brother! In fact, his little brother was so important to him that he tattooed the boy's name on his arm to keep him ever close.
As Brady grew up, he got involved with friends who did drugs. He knew a storm was coming in his life, as did everyone who loved him... but all they could do was pray.
Brady had previously done drugs with his girlfriend who died a year ago of fentanyl poisoning. So, he knew it was time to straighten up. The young man went into a year-long recovery program and was clean all the way through. Brady started going to church and gave his life to Christ, and his mom traveled with his little brother from Phelps County to Branson simply to be in services with her son. She supported his progress in every way she could and was so proud of his success. Brady wanted to make a difference by building something that would last. So, he went back to work using the same skills that Dad and Pap-paw taught him from the start.
For a brief moment, the storm clouds parted to reveal God's Son, and that was all the time Brady needed to take advantage of a second start, another chance in life.
While he fought a good fight against overwhelming odds, there were others who struggled on their journey too, side by side with him in the gloom. He stopped along the way to help them by sharing the story of his recovery. Having accepted Christ, he told everyone that they could too.
With the storm clouds finally behind him, Brady's future looked amazingly bright! But there were circumstances in the world beyond his ability to control. COVID-19 happened... and the church doors closed.
His main source of spiritual support was gone. Consequently, the boy got involved with some of his previous friends. He tried one more fentanyl trip, and it was the last trip he ever made.
Brady had so much potential and was loved by so many, but sadly he fell through the cracks… on a day almost like today.
On a day almost like today, Brady’s mother remembers:
On a day almost like today, you were born as God’s gift to me. Bubba, from the very first breath, we were bound together in your brave struggle for life. I cried when you stumbled, but immediately celebrated your determination to rise. Although you might not know, yet my only prayer was to see you thrive, to bask in the soft kindness of your eyes, to revel in the subtle curve of your gentle smile.
And now, I struggle with the sudden awareness that your arrival and your departure are akin, in that both days brought me pain, the first in body, the last in spirit. But regardless, you will always remain the living embodiment of my love. I have watched you grow and am so incredibly proud. You lived every day to the fullest, and my heart took wings at your accomplishments.
It’s hard to imagine that 25 years have passed in so short of a span. Oh, what I would give to relive each and every moment of that time, from the first painful day ‘til the last… with struggles and uncertainties included. For I realize in this moment, that it was not the destination that mattered most, but instead, the journey, with your hand held in mine.
Your fight was my fight, and it will always be so. Regardless of what made you leave, you go as you came, God’s special gift to me... on a day almost like today.
Editor’s note: If you are struggling with substance abuse and want help, go online to findtreatment.samhsa.gov or call 800-66-HELP, or 800-487-4899 (TTY).
