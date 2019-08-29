David Wentz, a part-time pastor at the United Methodist Church in Eminence, Mo., has announced the release of his first book “Pastoring: The Nuts and Bolts,” a book written especially for church leaders who have not had formal training and to help give pastors with not many resources the tools needed to help lead their congregations.
Wentz has been a pastor and church leader since 1981, having earned several advanced degrees, including a Doctorate of Ministry from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky.
“Before the book was even published it was being used to train pastors in Kenya and India,” Wentz said. “The response to the book has been very enthusiastic.”
Wentz’s book is available in paperback and e-book on Amazon, Apple Book Store and other online sources.
For more information, visit Wentz’s website, www.pastordavidwentz.com, or call 417-247-7225.
