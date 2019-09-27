Proverbs 27:11 Like apples of gold in settings of silver is a word spoken at the right time.
While riding Claude Brooks’ Mtn. View school bus No. 3, I once knew a little boy named Jimmy. Although he was a lot younger, he would sit in the same seat with me and ask if I would draw pictures for him.
Little Jimmy was like a cricket! He was everywhere at once and never a dull moment! Oh, the stories that I could tell — and our bus driver too, for that matter!
After I graduated high school, I never was around Jimmy much. Occasionally, we would visit when I saw him in town, but what I remember most about Jimmy was that he always had a smile. I saw him cry a couple times when he was little, but other than that, Jimmy always had a smile!
I went to Jimmy’s funeral today and remembered that life had not always been easy. Honestly, life is seldom easy, but what we take from life in the end is what we give away while we are living! Like apples of gold arranged in settings of silver, Jimmy always gave everyone the beautiful gift of his beaming smile.
Walking toward the graveside before Jimmy’s service, I wondered how many people would come to remember and to honor Jimmy’s life. My heart swelled as I watched crowds of people keep coming and coming. Without question, I’m sure more people came for Jimmy than will ever come for me, and I’m totally OK with that! Little Jimmy deserved it!
After finally committing Jimmy to the benevolent care of his loving Creator, we must ask if the gift of our life is also comparable to apples of gold set in a bejeweled frame of silver. If not, then it still can be!
The action is ours to make.
