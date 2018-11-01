A fall gospel meeting will be held Sunday through Wednesday at the Elijah Church of Christ on V Highway in Caulfield.
Evangelist Brother Bill Dillon will speak about “The Gospel of Christ.”
Sunday services will be held at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow. An afternoon service will also be held.
Meetings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be held at 7 p.m. each evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.