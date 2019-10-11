My family gathered last weekend to mark a milestone in my parents’ lives. Mom and Dad celebrated 60 years of marriage Thursday.
Although most of us live in Missouri, more than one grandchild traveled from a distant state to be part of their celebration. My parents even heard from three grandchildren in the military who are currently in Texas, England and the Philippines.
Nearly 40 of us gathered to celebrate the legacy of parents and grandparents who have been demonstrating what it means to love one another for as long as any of us can remember.
Mom and Dad got married before either one was 20. After the ceremony the two had less than $5 between them. Shortly after the wedding, my dad had to hitchhike more than 150 miles back to Ft. Leonard Wood.
I joined the family a little more than 10 months later. Things were not always easy for the young couple. At times they were not sure how to take care of me. They still had a lot of growing up to do and they did not always agree. Like every couple married for the long haul, there were times when they were frustrated with life and one another, but they never quit loving each other or their five children.
When I was a child, I did not understand what wonderful parents I had been blessed with; it was only later as a young adult that I realized not everyone had what I had taken for granted. While not perfect, my parents’ consistent commitment to God, one another and their children provided a secure and happy home. Like every family, there were moments when we did not agree, but we all know with Mom and Dad in our corner we are blessed.
Dad and Mom have set a wonderful example in their marriage. They have been more than just great parents. They have also been successful in business, been wonderful leaders in multiple churches and made a difference in the lives of thousands of people during their nearly 80 years.
Proverbs 31:28 says this about a virtuous woman, “Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her.” (NLT)
My brothers, sisters and I are even more blessed; we have two virtuous parents. We are well aware that we hit the jackpot. I know I speak for Jim, Jerry, Martha and Michelle when I say thank you Mom and Dad for being incredible! All of us are better people because we had the privilege of growing up in your home.
