‘Be strong, do not fear; God will come’
Isaiah 35:3-5 Strengthen ye the weak hands, and confirm the feeble knees. Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you. Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped.
Although Isaiah, Ezekiel, Jeremiah, Zechariah and others prophesied the horrors of God's looming judgment on Israel for the nation's rebellious sin, godly people included in the captivity also needed to hear a message of hope.
The Bible clearly illustrates Ezekiel's empathy for the residents of Tel Aviv who were unwillingly led into Babylon as part of the cruel catch in King Nebuchadnezzar's dragnet. “Then I came to them of the captivity at Tel-abib, that dwelt by the river of Chebar, and I sat where they sat, and remained there astonished among them seven days.” (Ezekiel 3:15)
Even Isaiah, who would be rammed in a hollow log and sawed in two (Hebrews 11:37) because the people refused to hear about God's coming punishment, paused in his harsh prophesy and promised, “Strengthen the feeble hands, steady the knees that give way; say to those with fearful hearts, 'Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you.' Then will the eyes of the blind be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped.”
Today, God is moving in America to correct our ungodly waywardness, violence and perversion. No nation that murders 60 million babies can avoid judgment. Our unnatural lifestyles, condoned by a materialistic church (Romans 1:32), totally shatter God's Holy Law. Primarily promoting unholy inclusion for the sake of money, ministers and priests today shun John the Baptist's message of repentance and righteousness.
While the stormclouds of God's pending wrath loom on this world's horizon, we are assailed by a plethora of opinions and accusations that endeavor to rationalize inexplicable circumstances that Jesus compared to a woman's birth pains. However, the culmination of these current crises will not be a blessed delivery to eagerly anticipate. The arguing and bickering we presently hear, Christ foretold, “On the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.” (Luke 21:25)
St. Paul said that this divisive confusion springs from worldliness rather than spirituality: “For whereas there are among you emulation and strife, are ye not carnal, and walk according to man?” (1 Corinthians 3:3)
However, as events become more dire, humanity will begin to undeniably see God's involvement rather than merely flukes of nature or coincidences of current events. In that day, when all the prodigals inside and outside the Church come to their senses and realize the grace they have squandered, then there will be a return to the Father (Luke 15:17-24).
During that final time of repentance and outpouring of grace, true believers must be ready to faithfully declare, “Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you.” At that moment of miraculous realization, the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped.
