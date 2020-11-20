In Christianity, there are often a lot of beliefs and traditions held onto as being biblical that in fact, are not biblical at all. My Senior Pastor often refers to this most accurately as things that are “more caught than taught.”
One of those things I want to address today about “kingdom living” is the idea that greatness and humility are at opposite ends of the spiritual spectrum. So often, Christians equate humility with things such as being poor, ignorance or being self-sufficient. These and many other things that actually more based in hidden pride are more associated with a spirit of poverty instead of the promises of God and what the Word of God actually provides to those that believe.
Regarding greatness, I find it ironic that when Jesus taught on the subject matter of being great in the Kingdom of Heaven, He never in fact says one can’t be great, or that greatness is a goal we should not strive for. What Jesus does tell us in His teachings is not only can we achieve greatness in the kingdom of God, but there are also rewards for those who serve the kingdom and even more surprising, He gives the formula for achieving greatness in the Kingdom of Heaven:
Mark 10:42-45 The Passion Translation (TPT)
Jesus gathered them all together and said to them, “Those recognized as rulers of the people and those who are in top leadership positions rule oppressively over their subjects, but this is not the example you are to follow. You are to lead by a different model. If you want to be the greatest one, then live as one called to serve others. The path to promotion and prominence comes by having the heart of a bond-slave who serves everyone. For even the Son of Man did not come expecting to be served by everyone, but to serve everyone, and to give his life as the ransom price in exchange for the salvation of many.”
Jesus not only gives the formula for both humility and greatness, He demonstrates them perfectly by giving Himself completely to and for us as His beloved. You see, greatness in the Kingdom of God, is empowered and motivated by selfless love. In truth, humility and loving through serving are two of the most godly and righteous expressions we can demonstration.
People often say that “faith without works of obedience is dead,” quoting from the book of James. This is true of faith, but I like to also say that “love without works of selfless serving is dead.”
Please don’t confuse me as saying that serving and doing is equivalent to love, it isn’t. Someone can serve and do it begrudgingly. What Jesus is defining as serving that leads to greatness is actually serving not for the sake of reward or compensation of any kind, but freely serving others needs out of the desire to love. Serving motivated by selfless love is indeed the way to become great in the kingdom of God.
My last thought for the day; if when we looked at other believers, we saw them as though they were the literal Jesus Christ standing before us, would it really change our thoughts, speech and actions towards them? I believe many would argue that they would certainly be humble and selflessly serve Jesus if He were here in the flesh.
In truth however, He is, because the body and the head are one. Whatever we choose to do to one another, we do specifically to Christ. So if we want to become the greatest in the kingdom, we must become the love slave to all our brothers and sisters in Christ, just as He, Himself demonstrated:
Matthew 25:40 The Passion Translation (TPT)
“And the King will answer them, ‘Don’t you know? When you cared for one of the least important of these my little ones, my true brothers and sisters, you demonstrated love for me.’”
