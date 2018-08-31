Proverbs 22:28 Do not move the ancient boundary which your fathers have set.
Imagine, if you will, a nation without flags, without icons, without historic figures, without monuments, without standards... even without citizenship. Do you know why the rabble is currently clambering for such a place? Because no bar or high standard will remain for self-assessment or evaluation... no requirement of accountability. But this is not a new concept. We first toyed with the idea over 50 years ago; however, we knew our parents (or someone else) would harshly discipline us if we tried to institute such a plan. This present trend was most assuredly ours, as remembered in the lyrics of John Lennon’s song... “Imagine.”
“Imagine there’s no heaven
“It’s easy if you try
“No hell below us
“Above us only sky
“Imagine all the people living for today
“Imagine there’s no countries
“It isn’t hard to do
“Nothing to kill or die for
“And no religion too...”
Chilling, isn’t it... as we begin to see how the idea is presently manifested, with the rampant demolition of historic markers? Well, hang on... for I assure you the situation will get more frightening than this. No call of George Washington to ascribe to. No invitation of Thomas Jefferson to emulate. No Jesus Christ, by whom we are saved. No God the Father, by whom we are judged. No ancient virtue to protect or pass to our posterity. Just “me.” Only “me.” Society’s daily standard will be reborn afresh and anew, “me.” Forever and for always... “me.”
Whether young or old, this defrocking of American civilization, frees us all of a heavy load of accountability. Just as our children unburden themselves of any noble expectation, the older generation sheds responsibility for the transfer of priceless heritage. Sadly, this is the reason so many elected officials from both political parties have acquiesced to a tide of moral oblivion. Besides… the betrayal of American values might garner a few anarchist votes.
Ironically, when thugs recently attacked Iraq’s ancient history, obliterating the old monuments, the citizens of that country actually fought back. We, on the other hand, stand by apathetically, mutely watching the same criminal element destroy our heritage. But wait. Now I remember. Many of our children went to Iraq and fought for ISIS under the oversight of the last presidential administration. Well, guess what? The social upheaval we released on the world has come back to haunt us. The little tyrants have returned to roost in Mama’s basement. It’s our turn now. This plague of undisciplined defiant disrespectful brats is now our problem to wrestle and resolve. Karma at its best.
