1 John 1:6-10 If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he also is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just, to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all iniquity. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us. (Douay-Rheims Bible) If we claim to represent God, then we must also accept, by God's Word, that this world is “seated in wickedness” (1 John 5:19) since all that the world contains is the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the arrogance of life (1 John 2:16).
Bearing the condemnation of God, this world is passing away (1 John 2:17). Consequently, if Christ's Church plans to endure, we must not love or sanction the ways of the world to avoid forfeiting God's love ourselves (1 John 2:15), “For this is the charity (love) of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not heavy. For whatsoever is born of God, overcometh the world: and this is the victory which overcometh the world, our faith.” (1 John 5:3-4 DRB)
In this week's text, we clearly understand that a man cannot be part of God's light and still walk in darkness. Since God's Word unmistakably illuminates each sin, we make God and ourselves into liars by breaking His Commandments while saying that we have not sinned.
The only way to claim a meaningful association with God is to keep His Commandments (1 John 2:3). The man who says he knows God but refuses to follow the Divine Commandments that are clearly stated in God's Word is a liar (1 John 2:4). The only way to abide in Christ's love is to obediently live the way God commands us to live (1 John 2:5-6).
True believers must open their eyes and see the spiritual reality of the modern Church. When ministers primarily focus on materialistic secularized interests rather than the Commandments of God, their ministries often flourish since their personal agenda matches current social trends.
Consequently, mark those who build stadium churches compared to the leaders of little backstreet/backwoods chapels, and you will notice a variance in the emphasis of the Word. According to John's epistle, “They are of the world: therefore of the world they speak, and the world heareth them. We are of God. He that knoweth God, heareth us. He that is not of God, heareth us not. By this we know the spirit of truth, and the spirit of error.” (1 John 4:5-6 DRB)
Quite simply, God's Word doesn't sell, and it never has! Jesus said, “How narrow is the gate, and straight is the way that leadeth to life: and few there are that find it!” (Matthew 7:14 DRB)
Regardless of marketability, God's Word is still the standard by which all men will be judged. Irrespective of our claim, rejecting God's Commandments disqualifies us from receiving the Spirit of Grace that seals our salvation (Ephesians 1:13) and holds us secure until the Day of Final Redemption (Ephesians 1:14).
“And he that keepeth his commandments, abideth in him, and he in him. And in this we know that he abideth in us, by the Spirit which he hath given us.” (1 John 3:24 DRB)
