Matthew 24:42-44 (Douay-Rheims Bible): Watch ye therefore, because ye know not what hour your Lord will come. But know this ye, that if the goodman (master) of the house knew at what hour the thief would come, he would certainly watch, and would not suffer his house to be broken open. Wherefore be you also ready, because at what hour you know not the Son of man will come.
Without knowing the exact moment of Jesus' return, He commanded us to carefully “watch” like a property owner might prepare for the stealthy arrival of a thief. Neither a home invasion nor Christ's Second Advent will be advertised publicly, but subtle clues undoubtedly accompany both.
Just like a burglary might be discreetly announced by a barking dog, a shadow at the window or a noise that goes “Bump!” in the night, the end of the age will be heralded by alarming world events and frightful changes in social norms.
Apostle Paul warned Timothy, “Know also this, that, in the last days, shall come dangerous times. Men shall be lovers of themselves, covetous, haughty, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, wicked, without affection, without peace, slanderers, incontinent (without self-control), unmerciful, without kindness, traitors, stubborn, puffed up (arrogant), and lovers of pleasures more than of God.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5 DRB) St. Peter also alluded to the same social anomaly at the end of time: “Them who walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government, audacious, self-willed, they fear not to bring in sects, blaspheming.” (2 Peter 2:10 DRB)
Unlike powerful angels that are afraid to disrespect divine authority, people in the latter days will become “irrational beasts, naturally tending to the snare and to destruction, blaspheming those things which they know not, and shall perish in their corruption.” (2 Peter 2:10-13 DRB)
As apostasy decimates the final church age of Laodicea (2 Thessalonians 2:1-3), secularized religion will have “an appearance indeed of godliness, but denying the power (authority) thereof. ” (2 Timothy 3:1-5 DRB)
Thus, individuals will claim an affiliation with God, just as long as He doesn't impede their personal choices or interfere with their daily lives, making their spiritual relationship with the Almighty more of a deadlock than devotion.
Fulfilling ancient prophecies by their rebellious behavior, brazen proponents of blasphemous sects might mock the reality of God and the surety of His Word, but despite their irreverent derision, “the day of the Lord shall come as a thief, in which the heavens shall pass away with great violence, and the elements shall be melted with heat, and the earth and the works which are in it, shall be burnt up.” (2 Peter 3:10 DRB) Accordingly, Jesus foretold, “And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, by reason of the confusion of the roaring of the sea and of the waves (also a metaphor for social unrest); Men withering away for fear, and expectation of what shall come upon the whole world. For the powers of heaven shall be moved; and then they shall see the Son of man coming in a cloud, with great power and majesty. But when these things begin to come to pass, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is at hand.” (Luke 21: 25-28 DRB)
Regardless of what the teeming rabble might say or do, Christ commanded us to, “Watch!”
