The Blessing of the Animals Ceremony will not be held in October, officials with St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains announce.
In lieu of the ceremony and in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and nature, the church’s congregation asks the community to donate supplies to the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter is in need of cat litter, cat food, puppy pads, litter scoops, bleach, paper towels and financial donations. Volunteers with the shelter are collecting funds for its expansion.
Supplies can be dropped off through Oct. 10 at St Paul Lutheran Church, 291 N. Kentucky Ave. Volunteers with the church will deliver the supplies to the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter. Donors may also give directly to the animal shelter at 1486 BB Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.