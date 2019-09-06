Matthew 19:6: So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.
Recently, I was honored to marry a precious young couple. As they exchanged their vows, the bride and groom were confronted by the words, “And thereto I plight thee my troth!”
What an unusually archaic statement to include in modern wedding vows! So, what does the phrase imply?
“I plight thee my troth” means a lifelong pledge of faithfulness to each other once we have agreed to become one flesh, i.e, “be-troth-ed.” Henceforth we belong to each other, and, as Christians, we confess that we belong to the Lord who is both maker and owner of all things.
Each time I see the puzzled expression in a wedding ceremony regarding the phrase, “thereto I plight thee my troth,” I am reminded that the church needs to better explain Jesus’ command, “What God has joined together, let no one separate.”
But what is actually being “joined together?” Is it merely the physical union of a man and a woman by God’s original design, “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh?” (Genesis 2:24)
No, Christ’s words convey a much deeper meaning!
Understanding that the primal covenant of marriage was the foundation upon which each of God’s subsequent covenants was established, we better appreciate the symbolism of the divine promise made to Noah and his wife, their three sons and their wives, and the animals two-by-two. (Genesis 6:18)
We again see the vital significance of marriage in the covenant that God established with Father Abraham and his wife Sarah for the promise of a son by whom all the “families” of the earth would be blessed. (Genesis 12:1-3)
Marriage was the basis for Moses’ Covenant of the Law when God Almighty took Israel for a wife. (Jeremiah 31:32)
Finally, we appreciate the basis of the original covenant of marriage as Jesus Christ graciously claimed all gentile believers as his earthly bride. (John 3:28-29, Revelation 19:7-9)
Again and again, we witness the reaffirmation of marriage as we ponder the “joining” to which Jesus referred.
In each covenant relationship, God Almighty is literally joined with mankind, but to better understand this connection we must actually explore the name of God Almighty (El Shaddai in the Hebrew). The name’s first word part “El,” portrays God’s masculine nature that we understand as “Heavenly Father.” In contrast, “Shaddai” comes from the Hebrew root “shad,” meaning breast, and prefigures God’s feminine nature.
Although this statement might seem odd, God does have a feminine side.
How do we know? Listen to what the word says about God and the creation of mankind in the very beginning: “So God created mankind in his ‘own image,’ in the ‘image of God’ he created them; ‘male and female’ he created them.” (Genesis 1:27)
Thus, both men and women were uniquely created in the masculine and feminine image of God Almighty, the El Shaddai.
This truth was clearly confirmed the first time the name “God Almighty” appeared in scripture. Jacob chose to bless his son Joseph with a greater blessing than any father had ever used to bless one of his sons. (Genesis 49:26)
Consequently, Jacob began by referencing the masculine essence of God, “Even by the God of thy father (El), who shall help thee.” (Genesis 49:25a)
And then Jacob entreated the feminine essence of God, “And by the Almighty (Shaddai), who shall bless thee with blessings of heaven above, blessings of the deep that lieth under, blessings of the ‘breasts, and of the womb.’” (Genesis 49:25b)
As Jacob blessed his son Joseph, both the masculine and feminine nature of God were identified to help us understand what happens in the “joining” of a man and woman in marriage. Together, the couple unites to recreate the living image of God Almighty (El + Shaddai) in the home for their children to see, generation after endless generation.
So, the next time you witness a handsome young groom and his beautiful bride, you are glimpsing the image of God Almighty - the El Shaddai! With the words “thereto I plight thee my troth,” the ancient foundation of marriage is reinstated so that “what God has joined together,” no one should ever separate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.