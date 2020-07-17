During the current pandemic, millions have lost their jobs and are facing incredible financial stress. Many who were once employed now work only part-time; others who had less than ideal jobs no longer work at all.
My wife and I still have our jobs, but we have friends who are not so fortunate. Their stress and frustration are very real.
If you are unemployed you are not alone. Even though you are frustrated, and your faith is being tested, I want to encourage you to focus on the reality that God can help you as he has helped others in similar circumstances.
Years ago, when I first heard Linda Highfill’s story, it quickly became one of my favorite testimonies of faith. What happened to her has encouraged me and I hope it will encourage you during these challenging times.
Linda had lost her job and was struggling to make ends meet. She was also trying to figure out how to trust God as her world was falling apart. Her financial situation became so desperate that she was running out of even the basics — including toilet paper.
In desperation, she prayed, “God I know You can do anything. I need your help. Please provide me with toilet paper.”
Some might suggest that is a very unspiritual prayer, but I would disagree. Remember in the Lord’s Prayer Jesus taught us to rely on him for our basic needs. He taught us to pray, “Give us this day our daily bread.” (Matthew 6:11, NASB)
After praying about her “toilet paper problem” Linda went to bed. She woke up around 1 a.m. and was on her way to the bathroom when it dawned on her that she had no toilet paper. That thought had barely registered when her doorbell rang.
Who could be at her door at this hour? She put on her robe and went to the door. No one was there.
After debating what she should do, she cautiously stepped onto her front porch — and then she saw it. Someone had toilet-papered her yard.
Linda ran into the yard and began collecting roll after roll of toilet paper as she praised God for his unorthodox answer to her prayer.
The next morning Linda’s teenage neighbors admitted to the prank. Their curiosity had gotten the best of them as they watched her joyfully collect the TP they had tossed around her yard.
I cannot promise God will meet your needs as dramatically as he met Linda’s, but I can tell you that he often answers our prayers in ways that none of us anticipate. I am convinced, as we rely upon him, God will take care of you and me.
